Roadrunner unveils first shows, set to open in March 2022

Roadrunner, a new concert venue in Allston-Brighton, will hit the ground running next spring. The 3,500 capacity club located at 89 Guest St. has announced its first slew of shows via Twitter, kicking things off with performances from Mitski (March 21 and 22), Bleachers (March 24 and 25), and JoJo (March 29).

Other shows on the schedule thus far include Lane 8, Big Thief, Watchhouse, The Story So Far, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, and Wallows. Tickets for all shows go on sale next Friday (November 5).

Roadrunner joins The Bowery Presents family of venues, which already includes Royale in Boston and The Sinclair in Cambridge. The new club — which borrows its name from a Modern Lovers tune about Massachusetts — will be “New England’s largest general admission indoor music venue,” according to Bowery.

Peep the schedule below, and read our report on Roadrunner from May here.