TRISHES connects societal change to the subconscious with ‘The Id’

At this point in her career, TRISHES is halfway to an award-winning thesis about psychology. As we’ve followed the Berklee grad on her years-long examination of the human mind, she’s seemingly already hit all the key points: the ego, the facets of self-reflection, the grim effects of gaslighting. But something about the past two years told her that society is ready to cut to the true core of it all.

TRISHES believes we’re collectivity ready to examine the id.

The Los Angeles artist and live looper named her debut album — out today (October 22) — for the primal part of our personality that handles both instinct and impulse.

“Right before the pandemic I started feeling like our consciousness as a society was changing, like there was about to be an irrevocable shift, one I actually believe will be for the better,” she tells Vanyaland. “The pandemic catalyzed that shift and it feels like people are more open to receiving the message of The Id. Of facing our own wounds, and each taking on responsibility for the hurt in the world.”

While writing and recording the intricacies The Id, TRISHES found her answer for the burning questions of world. Why colonialism? Why police brutality? Why greed? Why racism? Why hurt anybody to begin with, ever? The answer, she says, is that we’re actually nursing a bit of hurt within ourselves. When left untreated, these emotional injuries do more than fester — they spread unintentionally, souring other aspects of society (to put it mildly). Enter The Id‘s call to action.

“I believe in structural change,” she explains. “I believe in democracy. But I also believe that things won’t change until we change. Things won’t change until each of us looks inside ourselves and tends to these wounds. . . So often we react as a way of defense – in a way that makes it difficult to understand the way we actually feel. Now when I see angry people I know that they are mostly hurt, or scared. That they have wounds that have been left unattended to.”

Thankfully, TRISHES always demonstrates before she demands action. The cerebral collection of 16 songs and spoken word pieces flourishes as a result of her own healthy practices, like sitting with discomfort (as opposed to ignoring it) and making joy a deliberate choice.

“I think introspection is taxing in any form – truly looking at yourself,” she notes. “The dark parts, the ugly parts, the shameful parts. It is difficult. But it is also incredibly rewarding because this is how we heal and grow. This art is my way of processing. It’s my way of gentle self examination. I’m grateful for it.”

“I felt called to put out this body of work, and it happened to be a full length album,” TRISHES concludes. “I don’t know if I feel ready to put it out, but I do feel in my gut that I’m supposed to.”

Maybe it truly is a signal from her gut. Or maybe — just maybe — her push for change is another subconscious sign from the id. Either way, it’s a win for music, and a win for the world.

Dissect The Id below.