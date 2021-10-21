The ‘Uncharted’ trailer will make you want to climb a cliff face

Out of all the major video game franchises that became popular relatively recently, Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series was the one that just seemed to be begging for a film adaptation. It was such a good fit, in fact, that Sony’s spent the better part of a decade working on bringing it to the screen, with folks like David O. Russell being attached to direct and a whole series of in-vogue actors being courted to play the not-Indiana Jones known as Nathan Drake. Well, obviously they finally cracked the code this past year, and now we’ve got a brand-spanking-new trailer for Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as Drake and Marky Mark as his mentor, Sully. Sony dropped the preview earlier on Thursday morning (Dune theatergoers, watch out), and you can check it out below.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis, though you could always just go out and play the games, provided you have some sort of post-PS2 Sony system (did you know that the PS2 only went out of production in 2012? Hell, they kept making FIFA for it for years after folks up here had moved on because of how huge the install base was):

“Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, ‘Uncharted’ introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.“

Uncharted swings, wall-climbs, and jumps into theaters on February 18. You gotta wonder what Nathan Drake’s cardio routine is because that dude probably could kill an American Ninja Warrior course if he really wanted to.