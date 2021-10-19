Ivy unveil short film of intimate home videos in tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Shortly after Adam Schlesinger died in April 2020 due to COVID-19-related complications, there was an outpouring of love, respect, and admiration for the acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, with many taking to social media to reveal their own personal favorite song of his. There were plenty who offered up a preferred Fountains of Wayne tune, one of many, while others selected deeper cuts from Schlesinger’s other celebrated projects, Ivy and Tinted Windows.

Today (October 19), seemingly out of nowhere, Ivy have broken a decade-long silence to pay their own tribute to their late bandmate, posting a 26-minute visual of home videos and rare recordings that give an intimate look into who Schlesinger was as a person.

“We knew Adam Schlesinger for 30 years, and felt we should finally create an official Ivy statement about who he was to us,” say Dominique Durand and Andy Chase. “We wanted to show a more intimate, human side to Adam — the friend, the father, the bandmate, the whirlwind force that he was — so we made this short film using exclusive home movies and photos. Hopefully this will help add more weight and color to the extraordinary legacy that Adam left behind.”

Grab a tissue and watch it below.