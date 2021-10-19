Dutch ReBelle delivers an earworm with ‘EarthWormz’

Some earworms make their presence known immediately. You know the ones — those stomp-across-the-dancefloor songs that nag the neurons in your head to play a sticky chorus on ruthless repeat. Others, like Dutch ReBelle’s new track “EarthWormz,” slither into your mind, slinking into your subconscious otherwise undetected.

The new song from the rapper (released October 15) pairs ReBelle once again with the trained ears of Boston producer Humbeats, who’s responsible for cranking out other chilled-out tracks, like 2018’s “Credit.”

“I’m not concerned with critics / Just ask your bitch / I was the first that did it,” ReBelle raps, flaunting her well-earned veteran status in the Boston hip-hop scene. As if she’s expecting some foolish pushback, she reinforces her reputation quickly, stacking witticisms atop her icy flow. “My ASCAP slaps,” she boasts, shortly followed by “They don’t wanna beef with me / Too much at stake though.”

In just under two minutes, the crisp beats and bars of “EarthWormz” will slyly bury themselves into your brain — proving that Dutch ReBelle doesn’t need any brassy bravado to make a banger.

Tune in below.