This Show Is Tonight: Manchester Orchestra, Foxing, Slothrust in Boston

With all we’ve been through over the past 19 months, we almost forgot just how magical an inspired three-band touring bill can be, especially one that rolls through town early in the week. Tonight (October 18) at Boston’s House of Blues, we’re reminded of this Before Times joy as Manchester Orchestra rolls onto Lansdowne Street for the latest stop on its Million Masks of God Tour, named for its April album, bringing Foxing and Slothrust along for the ride. In addition to Manchester Orchestra’s new LP, the openers themselves have released two of the finest records in 2021 so far: St. Louis’ Foxing dropped Draw Down the Moon in August; while New York’s Slothrust, featuring Brookline native Leah Wellbaum and Wellesley’s Will Gorin, issued Parallel Timeline last month. So there will be a lot to hear and a lot to love, and the area should be popping like a weekend with the Red Sox playing the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park across the street. With all that chaos, things might even feel pretty normal.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA + FOXING + SLOTHRUST :: Monday, October 18 at The House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. in Boston, MA :: 6 p.m., all ages, $29.50 to $39.50 :: Venue event page :: Advance tickets

