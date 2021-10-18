Jimmy Cash announces New Year’s Eve show at Worcester’s BrickBox

Jimmy Cash isn’t a stranger to doing stand-up sets on New Year’s Eve in front of a hometown crowd. However, 2021 will mark the first year where he’s the main event, and that has him thinking one thing, and one thing only: “I think it’s gonna be a party.”

As announced today (October 18), Cash will be closing out the rollercoaster ride that 2021 has been at Worcester’s BrickBox Theatre before the ball drops on December 31, alongside the dangerously sharp comedy minds of Sam Ike and Maya Manion, and a celebration-level amount of Polar Seltzer. As he readies for what he feels will be a surreal experience, the born-and-raised Worcester native is looking forward to doing what he does best onstage, and while closing the book on a wild year, he’s looking more forward to starting a new chapter with a fresh start in 2022 in the city he loves, and who loves him.

“I’m just pumped, it doesn’t matter what year it is,” Cash tells Vanyaland. “If we get to perform live, in person, that’s a good night. And at this point, with the way everything is, you just have to take these shows one at a time, because you never know when they’ll go away again.”

Performing his art for his home city is no new territory for Cash, by any stretch of the imagination, but after a year and a half in which the love and support from the city of Worcester and beyond has brought his considerable notoriety on social media platforms, Cash is hopeful for the turnout on day 365, but it’s not just about him, and that’s got him psyched.

“I’ve been here since day one. I went to Worcester public schools, and I now work for the Worcester public schools. It doesn’t really get more Worcester than me,” says Cash. “I think that coming out to this show will be a great way to support local artists, the local comedy scene, and just rooting on the home team in general.”

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH JIMMY CASH :: Friday, December 31 :: BrickBox Theatre, 20 Franklin St. in Worcester :: $33 :: 8 p.m. :: Ticket info