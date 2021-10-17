Mic’d Up: Kyle Kinane resumes at The Wilbur, Michael Ian Black hits Laugh

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (October 24).

Mike Birbiglia: October 18 to 21 at The Wilbur Theatre

There’s nothing like a homecoming — except a Mike Birbiglia homecoming. After rescheduling the original string of dates, Birbigs is back in a big way, with a new batch of jokes and stories that are sure to stick with us, and help us remember that it was worth the wait.

Monday, October 18 to Thursday, October 21 :: 7:30 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $34-$61

Michael Ian Black: October 21 to 23 at Laugh Boston

With a sharp tongue, and even sharper comedy mind, Michael Ian Black remains one of the fiercest storytellers and joke slingers in the world, and whether it be about fatherhood, married life, social commentary, or just overall every day observation, Black’s arsenal is always packed to gills with high-octane hilarity, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up since his last trip to the city.

Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23 :: 8 p.m. (Thursday), 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. (Friday & Saturday) :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Will Smalley: October 22 at The Comedy Attic

Upbeat, dark, light, heavy, you name it. Will Smalley covers it all with expert precision and execution, in the only the way he can deliver. From start to finish, Smalley is in no a way a small force when he hits the stage, and he makes it worth your time and money every time.

Friday, October 22 :: 8 p.m. :: The Comedy Attic, 257 Park Ave. in Worcester :: Tickets are $15

Kyle Kinane: October 23 at The Wilbur Theatre

There really aren’t many, if any comics operating on the same level as Kyle Kinane. Regarded by many as one of the best in the game, the voice of Comedy Central makes his highly-anticipated, nearly sold out return to Boston with what we can only imagine will go down on paper as “controlled and creatively delicious insanity.”

Saturday, October 23 :: 7:30 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25-$30