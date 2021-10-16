Holy smokes, ‘The Batman,’ this new trailer blew us away

In case you haven’t noticed, we didn’t pull out the full red carpet for DC Fandome, DC Comics’ online comic book convention, in the same fashion that we did last year, and there are two real reasons for this. First, every single person going into this knew that there was going to be a single crown jewel amongst the line-up — that being the trailer you’ve clicked on this post to watch — and, secondly, real cons are starting to come back, and they definitely don’t need direct-to-consumer virtual cons hanging around and sucking up all that studio A&R that could be used on t-shirt guns and other things. So excuse us for not writing about Black Adam or that Flash teaser that basically just teased exactly what they teased last year (albeit with moving pictures), but we have bigger fish to fry. And that bigger fish is, of course, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which looks fucking awesome. This trailer will rock your world.

Hold on to your butts, and peep this shit:

Do you think WB and DC are going to give you a synopsis so you can skip watching that awesome trailer they put out? Nah, y’all just gonna have to press play in order to learn more. Hell, we hate watching previews and how they give away everything that you wanted to see in the film, but come on. It’s The goddamned Batman.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Let’s hope we all can endure what’s sure to be a pretty long and difficult wait. Hell, we’ve barely recovered from the adrenaline surge that we got from watching this even before we sat down to work on this post! We feel like we could run through a brick wall right now, much like that suped-up Batmobile does in the trailer. Would probably hurt a lot, though.