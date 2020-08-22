DC FanDome: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ gets two brief clips

Out of all the choice panels at DC FanDome on Saturday, we’re probably assuming that Matt Reeves The Batman will be the one that everyone freaks the fuck out about. But over here in our little corner of the internet, one project excited us pretty much more than anything else on the table: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the soft reboot of the franchise following David Ayer’s initial 2016 installment. We’re huge fans of Gunn’s output (we saw Super in theaters, motherfuckers), and, sure enough, we got our first look at the project during the panel. Before Gunn and the star-studded cast got to work playing a fun little trivia game, they dropped a quick introduction trailer for all the new cast members.

Here’s “the roll call” trailer, which unveils which actor will be which playing which character, and we’ve got to say, this will probably tickle long-time comic book fans pink. Holy shit, we never thought we’d see the day when both Javelin and Weasel in a major mainstream motion picture that people would pay to see in theaters.

Watch this shit:

After the game finished up, Gunn announced that we’d be getting a behind-the-scenes trailer that’s absolutely stuffed with new action and brief bits of footage. Hold on to your hats, people: This thing looks fucking wild as hell.

Gunn’s clearly in the mode he was in while making The Specials, Super and Slither, and we are pumped as fuck for this guy to be fully let off the leash. There’s too much for us to go into there, but rest assured, we can’t fucking wait to check this thing out.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021. Stay tuned for more news from DC FanDome — The Snyder Cut shall be released soon.