Good Morning offer hazy words of wisdom on ‘Depends On What I Know’

Quick question: Is it poor form to share music from Good Morning in the afternoon? Actually, that’s a trick question, because while it may be pushing 5 p.m. EDT here on the East Coast of the USA, it’s actually just before 8 a.m. over in the band’s homeland of Melbourne, Australia. So not only do we have the clocks working in our favor, but we’re also armed with Good Morning’s hazy new guitar-pop track “Depends On What I Know,” which gets the video treatment today (October 14).

The band isn’t spilling any details about the track — “what I know, depends on what I know”, it goes — but but we can say for sure that it’ll be featured on the duo’s forthcoming album, Barnyard, due out October 22 on Polyvinyl.

“Like most of my songs on this record, it’s about a very specific moment in my life that I’d rather not dive into publicly,” says Stefan Blair, who with Liam Parsons make up Good Morning. “I usually try to bury the words in some level of abstraction so that they can be interpreted in different ways, but I suppose the overarching idea is that you can only do what you do, and make the decisions you make, based on the information you have at your disposal.”

Words to live by, no matter the time of day.