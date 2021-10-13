‘The Black Phone’ trailer rings in a new horror slasher villain

Hot off the genre festival circuit and uplifted by the positive buzz it received from audiences at this year’s Fantastic Fest, here’s your very first look at Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, a brand-new horror film from the Doctor Strange and Sinister director that’s looking to add some fright to your February. Blumhouse dropped the trailer for the Ethan Hawke-led film earlier on Wednesday, and we’re not gonna lie: This looks pretty dope. If this is the reason Derrickson had to drop out of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, well, we’re pretty glad that he passed the reins of that franchise film on to Sam Raimi (mainly so good ol’ Sam could finance the additions on his house with all that Marvel money, but also because this exists).

Peep it:

Here’s a pretty thorough synopsis, elongated for your pleasure:

“The phone is dead. And it’s ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, ‘The Black Phone’ is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of ‘Sinister,’ ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ and Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange.'”

The Black Phone will hit theaters on February 4, 2022. Now we kind of want to pitch a sequel called The Red Phone and have it be about the same concept but set during the Cuban Missile Crisis with victims of the as-of-yet-unaverted nuclear war calling Khruschev and JFK, pleading with them to avoid their dark future and find peace. That’d be a little better than Thirteen Days, right?