Michelle Buteau readies her latest tour through ‘Buteaupia’ for The Wilbur

As a highly successful comedian, actor, author and television host, this is Michelle Buteau‘s world. We’re just happy to be living in it — Or at least we will be for a night come December.

As announced on Tuesday (October 12), the accomplished multi-faceted comedian will bring her latest hour to The Wilbur Theatre on Friday, December 10. Marking her first time at The Wilbur, and her first trek to a Boston stage since her hit hour-long special Welcome to Buteaupia premiered on Netflix last year, it’s sure to be a night to remember with Buteau’s hard-hitting wit and perspective leading the charge. Until she makes her way here, you can catch her as the host of the hit Netflix game show series The Circle, and you can check out her book, Survival Of The Thickest, which dropped late last year.

While Buteau throws it down on Tremont Street, Impractical Jokers ring leader Sal Vulcano will be doing the same in his own way that same night just 15 minutes northwest at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre. While he may be best known for his contributions to keeping the art of hijinks alive, Vulcano has also carved out an entirely different corner for himself in the stand-up game over the last few years, offering up an entirely new perspective and insight into the comedy mind of the Staten Island native. With his first trip back to the area since bringing his light-hearted comedy chops to the great outdoors of West Yarmouth last summer, we’re looking forward to seeing Vulcano back behind the mic in a theatre setting.

Also announced this week, Andrew Schulz continues his titanic rise through the comedy ranks with a third show added to extend his already highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve “weekend” stay as part of his Infamous tour at The Wilbur on Thursday, December 30. It’s surely been a wild year from the get-go, to say the least, and knowing what Schulz is capable of in terms of scorched-earth satire and social commentary (as evident in his latest special, Schulz Saves America, which hit Netflix last December), this should be a fun way to close out 2021.

Now, while it may feel like the year can’t be this close to being over, 2022 really is just around the corner, and Claudia Oshry will be right there waiting to help us through the frost days of February. As part of her Not Like Other Girls tour, the comedian, internet personality and podcast host will be making her way to the Theatre District on Saturday, February 12 for a quick stop at The Wilbur. While her widely popular Instagram account has garnered over three million followers, Oshry has also released a stand-up special, Disgraced Queen (which premiered last year), and written a book, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster, which hit shelves earlier this year and made its way to the New York Times best-sellers list.

Get pre-sale access to tickets for each of these shows with the code VANYA starting at noon ET today (October 13), before they go on sale to the public on Friday (October 15).