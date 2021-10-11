Watch BIA perform alongside Lil Jon at the BET Hip Hop Awards

From bodegas to BET, BIA’s song “Whole Lotta Money” is the gift that DJs keep spinning.

The Boston rapper took the stage at the the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta earlier this month (October 1) to perform two highlights from her 2020 album FOR CERTAIN. And while Nicki Minaj didn’t hop on the mic to join BIA for their instantly-iconic (and award-nominated) remix of “Whole Lotta Money,” Lil Jon sprang from his front-row seat to recite his parts of “BIA BIA.”

“All ima say is when @liljon gets me up off that couch I GET ACTIVE LIL BABY!” she reflected on Instagram. “I was a little nervous but I felt great & can’t wait to keep growing into the best artist I can be.”

A video of the pair’s performance was uploaded to YouTube last week; check out the clip below (and don’t miss Tyler, the Creator bopping along at the 40 second mark. BIA clearly has a new fan).