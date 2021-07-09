Nicki Minaj joins BIA on an X-rated remix of ‘WHOLE LOTTA MONEY’

BIA is so flush with cash that she enlisted Nicki Minaj to help her count it all. Following the viral success of the Boston artist’s track “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” BIA dropped a surprise remix this morning (July 9), featuring a few X-rated exclamations from Minaj. (No, curious reader, we’re not printing any of those here). When she’s not uttering one of her particularly jaw-dropping lyrics about human anatomy, Minaj extends her praises to Boston’s rising rapper: “Ayo BIA / I just bent the block / all these bitches wanna be-ya.” In an era where remixes can feel ubiquitous, forced, and clunky at best, the new version of “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” feels like it was destined to be the original, complete with endless flexes, freaky bars, and a fresh take on some of the best damn hip-hop to ever emerge from this city. Blast it on the way to the bodega below.