Bears In Trees drop and give us 20 reasons to love them on ‘I’m Doing Push-Ups’

South London risers Bears In Trees are apparently billed as a “dirtbag boy band,” and we’re not too familiar with the gents to confirm or deny such an accusation. But what we can do is offer a healthy endorsement of their rousing new single “I’m Doing Push-Ups,” which today (October 11) gets the official music video treatment. The track is a sterling mix of Cool Britannia-era ’90s vibes with the type of detached cool vibes that made indie so interesting a million years ago, and the video, well we can’t take our bedroom eyes off it. This is the guitar-pop we need as we get ready to send 2021 out to the woodshed.

“I’m Doing Push-Ups” will be featured on Bears In Trees’ forthcoming debut album, and everybody else smiled back, out November 19 via Counter Intuitive Records.

“​​’I’m Doing Push-Ups’ is about my first year at university — falling in and out of relationships in an entirely unproductive and unhealthy way, and not stopping to take any time to work out within myself why I felt like if I wasn’t in a relationship I wasn’t whole,” says vocalist Nick Peters. “The push-ups reference is from a rejected chapter from Catch-22; in an army cadet camp, the main character is told that if they’re seriously wounded in battle they need to do push-ups while waiting for the ambulance to… keep up their strength.”

Drop and give us 20 with Bears In Trees below.