Theo Von’s new hour special ‘Regular People’ gets Netflix release date

After a few years of releasing quick-hit albums and hosting one of the biggest comedy podcasts in the game, it was only a matter of time before Theo Von came back at full-blast. Now, the unfiltered “Rat King” is ready to come back in a big way.

As announced today (October 7), Von will be bringing his latest one-hour special, Regular People, to Netflix on Tuesday, October 19. Widely known as a comic who speaks what is truly on his mind at all times, and who can spin one hell of a yarn when it comes to sharing stories about growing up in Louisiana, it sure seems as though the This Past Weekend host won’t be straying from his highly-praised approach in the new hour.

With tales of his most memorable childhood friends, offering advice on how to effectively avoid work, and diving into the time he tried to play matchmaker in his hometown, the mullet-clad jokester is bringing the sweet heat with his telltale southern charm and childlike amazement towards life’s twists, turns, and absurd little details.

While he has released some audio projects, including 30lb. Bag of Hamster Bones in 2017, the new visual hour will mark Von’s first full special since No Offense dropped on Netflix in 2016.

Stay tuned for a preview coming soon.