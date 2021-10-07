The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2022 North American tour of baseball stadiums, including a September 10 appearance at Fenway Park in Boston with St. Vincent and Thundercat.

The band announced their Summer 2022 tour on Thursday (October 7), playing more than 30 shows across North America and Europe. In addition to the Boston openers, the Chili Peppers will also be taking out special guests The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and King Princess for select shows.

The tour starts June 4 in Spain, and wraps September 18 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting next Friday (October 15) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to play Boston Calling last year, but that festival, as well as this year’s, was cancelled due to the pandemic. Boston Calling’s other scheduled headliners, Rage Against The Machine and Foo Fighters, have carried over to the ’22 edition, a Memorial Day weekend affair that also features Run The Jewels, HAIM, KennyHoopla, and others.

The Strokes, in fact, are on most of the stadium show lineups except for Boston.

Check out all the Chili Peppers dates, including the Euro ones, a first for our Band in the USA series, below, and watch their news anchor-themed announcement video to get you all worked up.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates:

June 04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla $

June 07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $

June 10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $

June 15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $

June 18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

June 22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford $

June 25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

June 29 – Dublin, IE @. Marlay Park ~

July 01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

July 03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

July 05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium $

July 08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

July 12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

August 03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

August 06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

August 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

September 01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

September 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

September 08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

September 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

September 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

September 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

$ = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ special guests Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat