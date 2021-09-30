The Velveteers embrace the devil you know on ‘Father of Lies’

There seems to be a bit of a rock and roll resurgence of late, and one of the albums we’re looking forward to the most next month comes from The Velveteers. Fresh off a gig opening for Guns N’ Roses in their native Colorado, the trio are set to unleash the Dan Auerbach-produced album Nightmare Daydream on October 8 via Easy Eye Sound, and today spin a hypnotic mood with the single and video for “Father of Lies.” It’s some real entrancing shit.

“‘Father of Lies’ is about having a little devil who likes to sit on your shoulder and whisper in your ear. It’s about battling the evil voices in your head,” says singer and guitarist Demi Demitro. “The chorus instrumental guitar riff is one of my favorite riffs on the album because I think it really embodies this sort of heaviness that the song carries.”

Big things await, but not before a North American tour with Des Rocs to get folx all riled up. Check out the tour dates after the video jump.

The Velveteers 2021 Lives Dates

September 30: The Basement, Columbus, OH

October 1: Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

October 2: Turf Club, St. Paul, MN

October 3: Slowdown, Omaha, NE

October 10: The Sunset, Seattle, WA

October 11: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

October 13: Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

October 14: The Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA

October 16: Soda Bar, San Diego, CA

October 19: Antone’s, Austin, TX

October 20: Three Links, Dallas, TX

October 21: Secret Group, Houston, TX

October 23: The End, Nashville, TN

October 25: Cat’s Cradle Backroom, Carrboro, NC

October 26: Elevation 27, VA Beach, VA

October 27: Songbyrd, Washington, DC

November 2: The Middle East (Up), Boston, MA

November 3: Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA

November 4: Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

N ovember 26: Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO