IDLES offer a slow-burner from the soul on ‘The Beachland Ballroom’

Next month, IDLES head out on a fall North American tour that’s pretty much all sold out, including the English band’s October 12 show at Boston’s House of Blues. Those who acquired tickets will be in for the usual high-energy IDLES live experience, which comes highly recommended, as well as a wealth of new material. Yesterday Joe Talbot and the boys unveiled word of their fourth album in as many years, CRAWLER, set for release November 12 via Partisan Records, and it’s led by a captivating new slow-burner tune called “The Beachland Ballroom.”

And yeah, it takes its name from the Ohio concert venue.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” says Talbot. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Adds guitarist Mark Bowen, who co-produced CRAWLER alongside Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs): “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

Pre-order CRAWLER here, scan through all the upcoming IDLES dates on this side of the Atlantic to find the few tickets still available, and embrace “The Beachland Ballroom” on your platform of choice.

***

***

IDLES 2021 North American Tour:

October 7: Saint Paul, Mn. (Palace Theatre)

October 8: Chicago (Riviera Theatre – SOLD OUT)

October 9: Detroit (Saint Andrew’s Hall – SOLD OUT)

October 10: Columbus, Ohio (Newport Music Hall – SOLD OUT)

October 12: Boston (House of Blues – SOLD OUT)

October 13: Philadelphia (The Fillmore)

October 15: New York (Terminal 5 – SOLD OUT)

October 16: New York (Terminal 5)

October 17 to 18: Washington, D.C. (9:30 Club – SOLD OUT)

October 20: Asheville, N.C. (The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT)

October 21: Nashville (Cannery Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

October 22: Atlanta (Heaven at the Masquerade)

October 25: Austin, Texas (Stubb’s – SOLD OUT)

October 26: Dallas (Granada Theater – SOLD OUT)

October 27: San Antonio, Tx. (Paper Tiger – SOLD OUT)

October 28: Phoenix (The Pressroom – SOLD OUT)

October 30 and 31: Pioneertown, Calif. (Pappy & Harriet’s – SOLD OUT)

November 1: Pomona, Calif. (Glass House – SOLD OUT)

November 3 to 5: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre – SOLD OUT)

November 6: San Francisco (The Warfield – SOLD OUT)

November 8: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom – SOLD OUT)

November 9: Seattle (Showbox – SOLD OUT)

November 10: Seattle (Showbox SoDo – SOLD OUT)