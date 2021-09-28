Jo Firestone’s new special ‘Good Timing’ gets release date with Peacock

Perhaps you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but the way Jo Firestone sees it, you can definitely teach an old person – or an entire group of them – new jokes.

In her upcoming stand-up special Good Timing with Jo Firestone, which premieres on Peacock on Friday, October 15, the NYC-based comedy vet brings her expertise in the field to a group of senior citizens who want to perform stand-up themselves. As she brings the 16 comedy hopefuls through the in-person workshop leading up to their first live performance, in the same fashion did over Zoom during the pandemic, Firestone sits down with each member of the group to discuss their backgrounds and comedic strengths, thus cultivating not only a hilarious and eclectic batch of comedy, but also heartwarming moments and chats that are sure to leave us feeling some things.

“I’ve been working with this class since March 2020. Most of us met in person for the first time while shooting this special. Everyone was shocked at how tall everyone else was,” says Firestone.

The special marks Firestone’s latest release, and her first since her 2018 debut album, The Hits.

Check out the trailer below.