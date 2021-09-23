Band in the USA: alt-J unveil 2022 tour with Portugal. The Man

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.
***
alt-J are coming to town — please try to look busy. Because if we make eye contact, there will be hell to pay, as the celebrated Leeds art-rock band crash back onto our shores armed with new music and word of a 2022 North American tour with Portugal. The Man and special guests Sir Chloe and Cherry Glazerr.
This week alt-J got our emotions all stirred up with a new slinky new track titled “U&ME”, and it serves as the first taste off the group’s forth studio album, The Dream, set for February 11 release Canvasback / Infectious Music. It’s alt-J’s new music since their acclaimed 2017 album RELAXER.
The ’22 arena tour kicks off February 25 in Pittsburgh and wraps April 17 in Toronto, with an April 14 swing at Boston’s Agganis Arena towards the end of the run. Tickets to all shows go on sale October 1. Check out all the dates below, get the latest info here, and take “U&ME” for a twirl via Spotify.
***
alt-J 2022 North American Tour
February 25 – Pittsburgh PA – Petersen Events Center
February 26 – Washington DC – The Anthem
March 1 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
March 4 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center
March 5 – Hollywood FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
March 6 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater
March 9 – Dallas TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall
March 15 – St Louis MO – Chaifetz Arena
March 16 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit
March 19 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory
March 23 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center
March 25 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27 – Los Angeles CA – STAPLES Center
March 29 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theatre
March 30 – Vancouver BC – Pacific Coliseum
April 1 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 3 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center
April 7 – Kansas City MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center
April 11 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
April 13 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena
April 15 – Montreal QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum