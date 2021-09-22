Virginia To Vegas and MacKenzie Porter catch an ex hex on ‘this sucks.’

The ability to go out and attend parties has been quite limited in the pandemic age, and a small silver lining to that has been the significant drop-off in running into former significant others. But every now and then we’ll still see an ex-lover while out and about, and even some modern-day social distancing isn’t enough to protect against the emotions that came with it.

Virginia to Vegas and MacKenzie Porter tackle that subject with electro-pop vigor, as the Canadian artists’ new collab “this sucks.”, out this past Friday (September 17), takes us right into that exact scenario.

“‘this sucks.’ is about running into an ex at a party with their plus one and what that does to you,” says the Toronto-based Virginia to Vegas, who approached country singer from Medicine Hat about appearing on the track after hearing her voice on the radio. “You had love for this person in the past, so you want to be happy for them. In that moment though, all you can say to yourself is ‘wow, this really sucks right now’.”

Join the party below.