Out & About: Live music served up at Notch Brighton Biergarten

Earlier this month the Charles River Speedway in Brighton caught our attention as a live music destination by hosting the annual Fuzzstival. But the former harness and bicycle racing track at 525 Western Ave., which was first constructed in 1899 and sits on the National Register of Historic Places, is keeping the beat rolling into autumn thanks to Notch Brewing, who after opening its new location earlier this summer has rolled out a pretty impressive live music program.

The series at the Notch Brighton Biergarten continues this Thursday (September 23) with performances by Thalia Zedek (pictured) and Margaret Garrett & the Concerns, with Shiny Beasts and Martin, Morell & Fredette playing next week (September 30). DJs from WMBR will be on board each night, as in recent weeks, and past performers include New Aura, The Concerns, Ultra Bahn, and Daughters the Vine. There is no cover charge to attend.

“Boston and its neighboring cities has had a rough go at it with venue closures as of late,” Notch booking agent Cody Rico tells Vanyaland, “and to be able to provide a safe space for local artists of any genre to gather and showcase their talents means a lot to Notch. Beer and music have gone hand in hand for hundreds of years and we are lucky to be able to provide both of those together now for years to come.”

Adds Notch Owner and Brewer Chris Lohring: “For Notch, music is not about a background setting, it’s the focus. And our goal is to support local original artists doing interesting things.”

Check out the remaining September lineup below, and hit up cody@notchbrewing.com for booking inquiries.