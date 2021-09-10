This Show Is Tonight: Boston Fuzzstival lands at Charles River Speedway

Welcome back, Fuzzstival. After a year away (just like everything else), Illegally Blind’s annual showcase of sounds across a diverse spectrum of genres returns tonight and tomorrow (September 10 and 11) at a new location, not just for the fest but also in a general sense: Garage B at the Charles River Speedway, the former harness and bicycle racing track at 525 Western Ave. in Brighton that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. It has recently been converted into a multi-use commercial and gathering space after decades of dormancy just off Soldiers Field Road.

“Fuzzstival is a celebration of local and regional bands and this is the 8th annual edition,” writes Illegally Blind. “This year’s lineup features 16 bands over 2 nights and has everything from post-punk to hip-hop to noise rock to synth-pop to experimental metal, and both of this year’s headliners (Sweeping Promises and Really From) are getting a ton of attention for their critically acclaimed new records. If you’re looking to see some of the best underground bands that the region has to offer, this is the show for you. Garage B is an indoor venue but has large garage doors on one of the walls that will be open as much as possible.

The breadth of talent is true to Fuzzstival form, and so is this insane lineup. Tonight features Really From, Landowner, EDITRIX, The Kominas, Beeef, RONG, Blue Ray, and Lane. Saturday’s slate offers up Sweeping Promises, Anna Fox Rochinski (pictured above), Cliff Notez, Honey Cutt, Pet Fox, SEED, NOVA ONE, and The Cherry Tree (formerly St. Nothing).

Hot damn.

BOSTON FUZZSTIVAL 2021 :: Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at Garage B at the Charles River Speedway, 525 Western Ave. in Brighton, MA :: 7 p.m. both days, all ages, $30 for a two-day pass and $20 for a single day ticket :: Fuzzstival event page :: EventBrite ticket link :: Flyer by John Magnifico