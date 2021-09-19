Mic’d Up: Feimster’s theatrical return at The Wilbur, Martin heads to NoHo

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (September 26).

Erik Griffin: September 23 to 25 at Laugh Boston

With the amount of work Erik Griffin has put in over the years, whether it be in TV, film, podcasting, or his natural stand-up habitat, his status as one of the most highly distinguished comedians in the game should come as no surprise. And in the event that you weren’t aware of that status, the Los Angeles-based heavy hitter is making his way back to Boston with four shows in the Seaport this week, fully equipped with new top-tier jokes and stories that will almost assuredly get you up to speed.

Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25 :: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Friday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Fortune Feimster: September 24 and 25 at The Wilbur Theatre

After a year and a half away from theater stages, the stunningly funny stand-up crusher is kicking things off in Boston. With two of her three shows on Tremont Street already sold out, that should tell you all you need to know about Feimster’s killer comedy instinct. And with Matteo Lane warming the crowd up, you won’t want to miss out on your chance to catch one of the best all-around comedy shows to hit the city all year.

Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 :: Friday at 7:30 p.m. (sold out) and 10 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $32 to $37

Andrew Della Volpe: September 24 and 25 at The Comedy Attic

It’s odd to think how, although he’s hosted one of the most warmly-received weekly comedy shows in the city of Boston, Andrew Della Volpe is just now getting his first taste of the weekend headlining spotlight. Make your way to the Worm to catch one of the brightest stars rising in the local scene close out The Comedy Attic space on back-to-back nights with a pair of shows that are sure to make the milestone that much more special for everyone involved.

Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 :: Both shows at 8 p.m. :: The Comedy Attic, 257 Park Ave. in Worcester :: Tickets are $15

Demetri Martin: September 25 at Academy Of Music Theatre

Any artist who can successfully blend various types of performance art into a single show is, for all intents and purposes, titanic. But after making an entire career out doing just that, whether it be through music, poetry, or illustrations meshed with some of the sharpest comedy of our lifetime, Demetri Martin continues to operate on an entirely different level, and we’re excited to see what he’s come up with since his last trek to the Commonwealth.

Saturday, September 25 :: 8 p.m. :: Academy Of Music Theatre, 274 Main St. in Northampton :: Tickets are $35 to $135