pecq explore identity and the visuals that shape it on ‘Over and Over’

There is a certain depth crafted in “Over and Over,” the new single and visual from Oxford duo pecq, that we would prefer to explore mentally and emotionally until life finally resumes some sense of normalcy. It’s a realm awash in vibrant hues and a stirring cocktail of alt-pop, psych, and experimental electronic music, and comes to life today (September 8) as the track colors the streams while the Zak Watson-directed video opens a portal of comfort as we fall deeper into the YouTube abyss.

“‘Over and Over’ is about moving from my small town to the city, trying to outrun my teenage identity and work myself out,” says Hannah “Jakes” Jacobs, who aligns with Nikò O’Brien to complete the pecq duo. Adds Watson: “The video for ‘Over and Over’ explores identity, questioning whether adapting our visual identity can cause distortions of our former selves.”

This engaging new release is pecq’s first since their debut EP Stranger surfaced earlier this year, and leads into a new EP set for public consumption in early 2022. It’s an engaging turn for an exciting new project, and we can’t wait to hear, and explore, more.

