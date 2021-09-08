Kate Bollinger drifts in and out of the psych-pop ‘Shadows’

With a new tour in support of Real Estate this fall and shows early next year with Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger is ready to emerge from the “Shadows.” But not before the Richmond artist dips back into her creative vault to unveil her new single on Wednesday (September 8), complete with a fish-eyed video directed by childhood friend Kia Wassenaar. The ’60s psych-pop warmth of “Shadows” marks the first new music for Bollinger since her 2020 EP A word becomes a sound, the start of a new batch of tunes written early this year with longtime collaborator John Trainum and guitarist Chris Lewis.

“Maybe the last year made me want to hide a little,” says Bollinger. “I made this song with two close friends of mine in our month-to-month storage space during a time when many things in my life were shifting. It was a complicated time with lots of conflicting feelings, which I think can be felt in the song.”

That’s a fairly relatable mood as we navigate the landmines of daily life, and feel both entirely different and equally the same as we were even this time last year. In addition to her tour runs with Real Estate and Webster, Bollinger also has a handful of shows lined up with Annie Blackman, Jeff Tweedy, and Overcoats; get all her live appearances before firing up the “Shadows” visual.

Kate Bollinger live appearances and tour dates:

September 29: NY, NY – Mercury Lounge – w/ Annie Blackman

September 30: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made – w/ Jeff Tweedy – SOLD OUT

October 01: Washington, DC – Black Cat – w/ Overcoats

November 03: Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall at Babeville – w/ Real Estate

November 04: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom – w/ Real Estate

November 05: Ferndale, MI – Loving Touch – w/ Real Estate

November 06: Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme – w/ Real Estate

November 07: Madison, WI – High Noon – w/ Real Estate

November 09: Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre – w/ Real Estate

November 10: Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue – w/ Real Estate

November 11: Louisville, KY – Zanzibar – w/ Real Estate

November 12: Lexington, KY – The Burl (Outdoors) – w/ Real Estate

November 13: Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner – w/ Real Estate

November 14: Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall – w/ Real Estate

November 15: New Haven, CT – Space Ballroom – w/ Real Estate

November 17: Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace – w/ Real Estate

November 18: Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts – w/ Real Estate

November 19: Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios- w/ Real Estate – SOLD OUT

February 01: Birmingham AL – Saturn – w/ Faye Webster

February 03: Dallas, TX – Trees – w/ Faye Webster

February 04: Austin, TX – The Parish – w/ Faye Webster

February 05: Houston, TX – White Oak – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT

February 07: Phoenix, AZ – Crescent – w/ Faye Webster

February 08: San Diego, CA – Casbah – w/ Faye Webster

February 10: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda – w/ Faye Webster

February 11: Oakland, CA – New Parish – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT

February 13: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom – w/ Faye Webster

February 14: Seattle, WA – Neumos – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT

February 15: Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore – w/ Faye Webster

February 19: Omaha, NE – Slowdown – w/ Faye Webster

February 21: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line – w/ Faye Webster

February 24: Toronto, ON – Horseshoe – w/ Faye Webster

February 25: Montreal, QC – Petit Campus – w/ Faye Webster

March 01: NYC – Webster Hall – w/ Faye Webster

March 03: Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater – w/ Faye Webster

March 04: Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle – w/ Faye Webster

