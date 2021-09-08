Kate Bollinger drifts in and out of the psych-pop ‘Shadows’

With a new tour in support of Real Estate this fall and shows early next year with Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger is ready to emerge from the “Shadows.” But not before the Richmond artist dips back into her creative vault to unveil her new single on Wednesday (September 8), complete with a fish-eyed video directed by childhood friend Kia Wassenaar. The ’60s psych-pop warmth of “Shadows” marks the first new music for Bollinger since her 2020 EP A word becomes a sound, the start of a new batch of tunes written early this year with longtime collaborator John Trainum and guitarist Chris Lewis.
“Maybe the last year made me want to hide a little,” says Bollinger. “I made this song with two close friends of mine in our month-to-month storage space during a time when many things in my life were shifting. It was a complicated time with lots of conflicting feelings, which I think can be felt in the song.”
That’s a fairly relatable mood as we navigate the landmines of daily life, and feel both entirely different and equally the same as we were even this time last year. In addition to her tour runs with Real Estate and Webster, Bollinger also has a handful of shows lined up with Annie Blackman, Jeff Tweedy, and Overcoats; get all her live appearances before firing up the “Shadows” visual.
Kate Bollinger live appearances and tour dates:
September 29: NY, NY – Mercury Lounge – w/ Annie Blackman
September 30: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made – w/ Jeff Tweedy – SOLD OUT
October 01: Washington, DC – Black Cat – w/ Overcoats
November 03: Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall at Babeville – w/ Real Estate
November 04: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom – w/ Real Estate
November 05: Ferndale, MI – Loving Touch – w/ Real Estate
November 06: Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme – w/ Real Estate
November 07: Madison, WI – High Noon – w/ Real Estate
November 09: Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre – w/ Real Estate
November 10: Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue – w/ Real Estate
November 11: Louisville, KY – Zanzibar – w/ Real Estate
November 12: Lexington, KY – The Burl (Outdoors) – w/ Real Estate
November 13: Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner – w/ Real Estate
November 14: Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall – w/ Real Estate
November 15: New Haven, CT – Space Ballroom – w/ Real Estate
November 17: Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace – w/ Real Estate
November 18: Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts – w/ Real Estate
November 19: Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios- w/ Real Estate – SOLD OUT
February 01: Birmingham AL – Saturn – w/ Faye Webster
February 03: Dallas, TX – Trees – w/ Faye Webster
February 04: Austin, TX – The Parish – w/ Faye Webster
February 05: Houston, TX – White Oak – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT
February 07: Phoenix, AZ – Crescent – w/ Faye Webster
February 08: San Diego, CA – Casbah – w/ Faye Webster
February 10: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda – w/ Faye Webster
February 11: Oakland, CA – New Parish – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT
February 13: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom – w/ Faye Webster
February 14: Seattle, WA – Neumos – w/ Faye Webster – SOLD OUT
February 15: Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore – w/ Faye Webster
February 19: Omaha, NE – Slowdown – w/ Faye Webster
February 21: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line – w/ Faye Webster
February 24: Toronto, ON – Horseshoe – w/ Faye Webster
February 25: Montreal, QC – Petit Campus – w/ Faye Webster
March 01: NYC – Webster Hall – w/ Faye Webster
March 03: Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater – w/ Faye Webster
March 04: Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle – w/ Faye Webster