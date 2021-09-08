Jay Pharoah’s lasting impression brings him back to The Wilbur

It’s been a few years since the city of Boston last welcomed Jay Pharoah to The Wilbur stage, so a celebration is surely in order. But let’s be honest, no specific amount of time is really needed to welcome back an artist of his caliber with open arms.

Heading over to Tremont Street for one night only on Friday, September 17, the former SNL star and elite impressionist will be bringing his latest batch of material with him as he continues to work toward his second stand-up special. Since his last visit to the city, Pharoah has toured theaters and clubs across the country, as well as further flexed his acting muscles with roles in a handful of films including Hulu’s Bad Hair, 2 Minutes of Fame opposite Katt Williams, and The Mitchells vs. The Machines on Netflix.

Tickets for Pharoah’s Wilbur re-up are still available and on sale below.

JAY PHAROAH :: Friday, September 17 at The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. in Boston, MA :: 7 p.m., $35 :: Wilbur event page :: Advance tickets