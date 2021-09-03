The Front Bottoms offer up a sweet ‘Lover Boy’ in advance of fall tour

The Front Bottoms are set to head out on a 31-date North American tour later this month, with a stop at Worcester’s Palladium on October 23. But before the duo of guitarist/vocalist Brian Sella and drummer Mathew Uychich get in the van to greet the people across the country, they’ve today (September 3) offered up a sweet new tune called “Lover Boy” for us all to learn, love, and sing right back at them.

“We started working on ‘Lover Boy’ in 2019 and we decided it would be a fun song to play live on our upcoming tour,” the band shares. “Hopefully you all agree and enjoy the song.”

Seems reasonable! “Lover Boy” arrives after June standalone single “Voodoo Magic”, and both are the follow-ups to The Front Bottoms’ 2020 record In Sickness & In Flames. Get all the upcoming tour dates here, and fire up “Lover Boy” via Spotify.