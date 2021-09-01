Velvet Starlings’ beach fuzz rings twice as nice on ‘She Said (She Said)’

Back in July, oh so long ago in 2021 terms, Velvet Starlings livened up the summer doldrums with the electric “Technicolour Shakedown”, positioning the Los Angeles rock and roll band as one of our new faves. Today (September 1), they kick off the unofficial start of autumn (our rules, deal with it) with a fiery new joint called “She Said (She Said),” and if we were trapped in 2005, Apple would be all over this shit to sell a billion iPods.

“The song combines our love of ’60s Doors signature style organ riffs,” says Velvet Starlings’ Christian Gisborne. “But quickly takes a left turn into a frenzied ‘beach fuzz’ garage punk territory. It tells a tale of instant attraction, coupled with the excitement, energy and adrenaline of ‘cutting a rug’ on the sweaty dance floor of a California house party going til dawn and watching sun coming up across the bay.”

It’s definitely the best “She Said” since Longpigs dropped their own classic on us back in the ’90s. Velvet Starlings’ sterling rock jumper will be featured on their forthcoming debut album Technicolour Shakedown, due out September 29 via Sound x 3 Records, with the vinyl issued here in the states by Kitten Robot.

Get down with the visual, a LEGO-minded stop motion animation jammer directed by Gisborne, below.