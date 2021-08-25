Mike Birbiglia adds fifth Wilbur show, Distefano sets return

The cooler New England weather may be just around the corner (!!!), but by the looks of it, The Wilbur is looking to continue bringing the heat well into the later parts of the year.

As announced by the venue, Mike Birbiglia has extended his highly-anticipated homecoming with a fifth show added to his run, scheduled for Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Bringing his latest one-man show to Boston, the Shrewsbury native’s return to The Wilbur comes after more than a year of transitioning his creative energy to virtual shows and book tour stops, as well as his podcast, Working It Out, which has featured a plethora of comedy’s brightest minds as they and Birbiglia work through creative ideas and stand-up material. Tickets for the newly added show hit presale at noon EDT today, with the code WT25, before going to public on sale on Friday (August 27).

In addition to Birbigs, stand-up comedian and podcast host Chris Distefano is slated to bring his latest batch of no-holds-barred comedy to the Wilbur stage on Sunday, November 21 for some pre-Thanksgiving fun. It will be Distefano’s first appearance in MA since last year, when he and Andrew Santino (co-star of FXX’s Dave) made their way to Yarmouth Drive-in as part of their joint Steamy Windows tour. Presale access to tickets will also begin today at noon EDT with the code WT25, before hitting public on sale on Friday.