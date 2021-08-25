BANKS and BVLGARI link up in serpentine style on ‘Skinnydipped’

The music of BANKS is often high style come to life. Now the alt-pop artist is showing off a new collab with BVLGARI that adds a heightened sense of glitz and glam to her sonic runway. Today (August 25) she dropped a new tune called “Skinnydipped,” which since we’re pretty much ride or die around here, would get the New Sounds treatment on its own. But the seductive track’s music video shifts into overdrive as BANKS co-directs the clip with Michael Stine and shows off BVLGARI’s Serpenti Viper and Serpenti High jewelry collections.

Hot damn, girl.

“’Skinnydipped’ is a song about finally letting go of something that you’ve gone back to many times before,” she says. “It’s about knowing your worth and shedding your skin, as symbolized by snakes and of course, the Serpenti jewelry throughout. The video is meant to portray women as divine creatures, wild in their natural habitat, untouched by society’s constructs, and BVLGARI immediately came to mind as a collaborator.”

The video is essentially its own fashion editorial, and it’s already racking up the views since its premiere earlier today. In short, we would like to permanently reside inside this world.

“The sirens are magical, empowered, at peace and connected to one another,” BANKS adds. “Celebrating sisterhood and women at all different stages. It was a really special moment for me to be able to direct this video with all of my best friends portraying the goddesses I see them to be. My friend Jaclynn, who plays one of the sirens, recently gave birth. Having her holding her beautiful daughter Benny in this video is a gift. The video is about owning who you are, letting go of the past, and feeling proud at your purest form, naked and in nature.”

And naturally, the collaboration with the iconic BVLGARI brand is a match made in stylistic heaven. And BANKS understands its weight: “The BVLGARI Serpenti line is a dream collaboration for me. Being able to wear these incredibly beautiful and elaborate pieces of art representing snakes made me feel even more connected to the message of my own song. Snakes represent rebirth and shedding one’s skin which is what Skinnydipped is about and what the Serpenti collection is based upon. A woman who wears this collection feels dangerously powerful. A woman who is in tune with her natural-born divinity.”

Play dress up below.

***