Mic’d Up: Baxter returns to Laugh, Kaplan brings new show to Somerville

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (August 29).

T he Goodbye Roast of Tony Capobianco: August 24 at Easy Pie

Whether you’d hate to see him leave, or you’re willing to help him pack, Tony Capobianco is already in the process of taking his farewell lap before heading to Nashville. So, make your way to Revere and join Brieana Woodward, Chase Abel, Lloyd “Legacy” Sharp and more as they help send the comedian and former WAAF compadre off on a good (?) note.

Tuesday, August 24 :: Easy Pie, 649 Squire Rd. in Revere :: Admission is free

Myq Kaplan: August 27 and 28 at The Comedy Studio (Vera’s)

While it may be a different venue for the moment, the spirit of the Comedy Studio is back in full swing with the same hard-hitting shows that we’ve come to know and love from the local comedy institution. Check out the best the city has to offer for a great price, and while you’re at it, keep your eyes peeled for surprise drop-in guests. You never know who might show up in Somerville.

Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 :: Vera’s, 70 Union Square in Somerville :: Tickets are $20

Xazmin Garza: August 27 and 28 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

While it’s not surprising how an award-winning writer with a dangerously sharp wit has been on the grind to become one of the best comedians around, Xazmin Garza continues to bring it to a whole new level every time she makes her way back to her comedy home. With a no-holds-barred approach and upfront delivery, any chance to catch Garza in her element is a wise choice to make.

Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 29 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Orlando Baxter: August 27 and 28 at Laugh Boston

There’s only so many times you can use Orlando Baxter’s teaching career as a springboard before it becomes overdone, but whenever he hits the stage, class is in session. Delivering well-sculpted tales with a razor-sharp storytelling wit, Baxter has the ability to hold the crowd on the edge of their seat, offering quality laughs along the way.

Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 :: 7:30 p.m. both nights :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25