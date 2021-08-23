Eugénie finds her own alt-pop identity on the gliding ‘Princess’

After three years of relative quiet, French alt-pop artist Eugénie made her English language debut last month with “Blue”, an assertive tune that opened a door for global breakthrough. This past Friday (August 20), Eugénie smashes right through that portal with “Princess,” a slinky, Latin-leaning percussive joint that falls somewhere between Dua Lipa and Christine and the Queens.

“Princess” finds Eugénie caught lyrically within the perils of the music industry, fighting off imposter syndrome and trying to claw a place for her talents without sacrificing to the pressures of the game. The track tip-toes along a line of mainstream appeal without ever losing its footing.

“’Princess’ is about the path I want to build for myself as an artist. I don’t really see myself in those boxes where people tried to put me and I feel like the only way to last in this industry is to create its own box,” says Eugénie. “I use the terms ‘king’, ‘queen’ and ‘princess’ to talk about this impostor feeling one can feel when success comes early while you still don’t have a public following you. I’m talking about my will to talk to my public in the way I want and not under a crown or from the wrong box, I want to deserve what happens to me and stay in the game for long.”

She adds: “Being legitimate and feeling legitimate as an artist isn’t simple, especially when you’re a woman. It’s a daily fight and I really encourage people to move forward without looking back despite the difficulties through this song.”

Prepare a new alt-pop crown.