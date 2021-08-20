Baby Cate looks to the stars for salvation on the riveting ‘UFO’

Earlier this summer the U.S. government released a long-awaited classified report from the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence about their knowledge of UFOs and other unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in American airspace. It turned out to be nothing substantial, and suggested that alien life forms aren’t about to come down to Earth and save us from all the bullshit going on (or, even better, wipe us off the planet and put an end to this misery). We’ll keep this news from Baby Cate, at least in the meantime, who growing up had a habit of looking to the stars for some needed companionship, and channeled that mode into a riveting new alt-R&B joint called “UFO”.

The Boston-based, Mississippi-born artist, rapper and producer released the tumbling cut earlier this month, and it’s the lead track from her forthcoming UFO EP, set for September 10 self-release.

“Since I was younger, I’ve loved looking up into space and all the stars,” Baby Cate tells Vanyaland. “I even had a telescope as a kid.” Baby Cate bills “UFO”, the single, as a recollection of “a young loner me wondering if there’s anyone out there I can relate with,” and reflects a common situation of being the only Black kid in her school classes growing up.

The rest of the EP follows similar theses, with tracks swirling around topics about leaving home for college, removing the bad seeds from personal circles, and being open about stress, anxiety, and depression as a young person navigates our increasingly chaotic society. And she’s at the center of all the creativity on the record.

“I wrote and produced this project myself,” Baby Cate adds, “and I’m just reppin’ for the other female artists that do so, too.”

Take a ride on “UFO” below, and look out for the track’s official video to drop alongside the EP next month. Maybe by then some other life form will come down and save us.

***