Gary Gulman announces ‘Born On 3rd Base’ live appearances

Armed with all new material, and that same ol’ charm we’ve come to love him for, Gary Gulman is ready to soar again. And he’s kicking things off back home.

As announced today (August 19), “The Gul” is setting off on his all-new Born On 3rd Base tour this fall, running in conjunction with a handful of rescheduled Peace of Mind tour dates. Things kick off with his very first time taking the stage at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly on September 18. From there, the Peabody native will embark on a trek that will bring him to different parts of the country, including Madison’s Majestic Theatre and the Paramount in Huntington, as well as dates in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Orlando, and Washington D.C.

Notably, there’s also a headlining set at New York’s Carnegie Hall on November 13 as part of the New York Comedy Festival, and a return to the commonwealth for a night The Wilbur on November 19. More dates are slated to be added.

For a full list dates and ticket info, check out garygulman.com.