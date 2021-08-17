Rosebud Baker sets premiere date for debut hour special ‘Whiskey Fists’

Over the last few years, we’ve only seen a few jabs here and there from Rosebud Baker‘s comedy arsenal make their way to TV. Well, that’s all changing this week, as she finally gets her chance to throw some hands for a full hour.

Premiering on Wednesday (August 18), Whiskey Fists will represent the intro into the world of the hour-long special for the New York-based comedy vet, in which it reflects the fine-tuned and hard-hitting topical comedy that has brought her through the ranks of the stand-up game.

Allowing extra space to expand creatively, with the type of brutal honesty that made her appearance on Bill Burr’s The Ringers a true highlight of the series, the hour will find Baker touching on thoughts about healthcare heroes, living sober, and her reasoning for not participating in the women’s march, among other musings.

The special is set to launch at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central Stand-Up’s YouTube channel on Wednesday night. Check out a clip below.