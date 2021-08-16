Mic’d Up: Birbiglia brings the ‘ha ha’ to Hyannis, Baglio headlines Nick’s

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (August 22).

Mike Birbiglia: August 19 at Cape Cod Melody Tent

The comfortability and relatable sincerity of Mike Birbiglia’s comedy is something that we’ve sorely missed seeing on stage over the course of these last 18 months. But as he makes his way to the Cape later this week, it sort of feels as if it never left. While his newly announced efforts to enact a proof of vaccination policy at all of his shows brings the current state of live entertainment into a new dimension (more info on that as it becomes available), the Shrewsbury native’s all-season comedic genius and performance level are a welcomed return to what we’ve always loved about him, as well as live comedy shows in general.

Thursday, August 19 :: Cape Cod Melody Tent, 41 West Main St. in Hyannis, MA :: 8 p.m. :: Tickets are $52 to $92

John Baglio: August 20 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

Sure, John Baglio has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy on their way through the area over the course of his career. But as you’ll be reminded this weekend at Nick’s, his comedy chops can and will fill a headlining set with the same — nay, a higher level — of relatability and playfully light-hearted material.

Friday, August 20 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Emma Willmann: August 20 and 21 at White Bull Tavern

This weekend won’t be Emma Willmann’s first rodeo at the White Bull, but it’s been a minute since the Simmons grad has made the trip to Boston, so we’re looking forward to getting a three-tier dose. Following her spot as part of the Queer Qomedy Hour on Thursday, catch Willmann for the weekend as she delves into personal stories and musings that will leaving you laughing — and thinking — well beyond her time on stage.

Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 :: 7:30 p.m. both nights :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20 to $80

Gabriel Iglesias: August 22 at The Wilbur Theatre

Nestled neatly into the off-day of John Mulaney’s historic Wilbur run, Fluffy’s return to Boston is nothing to overlook. Consistently one of the best storytellers in the game, we can only imagine the kind of material Iglesias has amassed over the last year, which makes it all too easy to recommend checking him out while he’s back in town for his two-show stop.

Sunday, August 22 :: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $55 to $75