‘Brody Stevens Day’ to be commemorated by the city of Los Angeles

It’s been a long two years without the uplifting positivity and comedic genius of Brody Stevens. Now the city of Los Angeles is taking steps to immortalize his impact on the community.

As announced over the weekend, Los Angeles will be commemorating the memory of the beloved comedian, who passed away in 2019, by permanently deeming August 18 “Brody Stevens Day” in the city of angels. The dedication ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the site of “Brody’s Bench” in Reseda Park at 2 p.m. PDT.

The memory of Stevens, a revered comedy veteran and well-documented baseball fanatic, has been kept alive by those all over the comedy community since his untimely passing, but especially those who frequented The Comedy Store alongside the lanky and oftentimes unpredictable comedian.

While he was a devoted resident of the San Fernando Valley, Stevens also held an affinity for Boston, as evident in the clip below, from his Comedy Central show Enjoy It!, while prepping for his special taping at the Royale for the network in 2014.

“This is going to be a beautiful day to honor our friend who represented The Valley to the fullest & impacted so many with his comedy, personal journey and sports!” The Comedy Store said in a tweet. “Everyone is welcomed to come out! Wear your Brody T-shirts. See you there!”