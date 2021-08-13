Van Buren watch their stock value soar on ‘Cash Rules’

Apparently, the plus side of being in a 13-person rap collective is there’s always a new track to hop on. Just a few months after the release of their debut album Bad For Press, Van Buren have already advanced to a new single and music video titled “Cash Rules,” out today (August 12).

Brockton’s breakout rappers — Luke Bar$, Saint Lyor, Jiles, Andrew Regis, Meech BOLD, and FELIX! (f.k.a. Lord Felix) — trade verses for a rapid-fire five minutes, but it’s the opening bar that divulges the tune’s M.O.

“Labels wanna sign me / But they better bring that Brink’s trunk,” Luke Bar$ raps, acknowledging the group’s soaring stock value. Here’s the thing: Cash rules, but so do impeccable work ethics. And so long as Brockton needs the national representation, Van Buren will be there, cranking out more hits than they have members.

Tune in below.

***