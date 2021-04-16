Van Buren’s new album ‘Bad for Press’ is front-page news

Van Buren’s new album Bad for Press is about to get some really great press, starting on the digital pages of Vanyaland. Released today (April 16), the record is a momentous occasion for the Brockton-based rap collective: It marks the first time they’ve ever made an album under one name, with every single member present. After countless collaborations across singles, music videos, and mixtapes, the 13-track project melds nine minds into a singular, thundering voice without sacrificing an ounce of individuality. That’s news that deserves to be above the fold.

Hear the new tunes from Jiles, Lord Felix, Saint Lyor, Luke Bar$, Ricky Felix, Andrew Regis, Meech, R. Louie, and Kiron below.