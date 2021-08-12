Mindy’s electro-pop dazzles downtown in the ‘Poolside’ video

Without Los Angeles newcomer Mindy, who would make euphoric electro-pop to decorate the gloom of our present dystopia? The project of Mindy Song shares a woozy slip into discotheque dreamland with the video for “Poolside,” released yesterday (August 11) as a followup to her debut EP Version 1.27. Guided by the cinematic hand of director and Emmy winner Adrian Pruett, the 3D visual traipses across a neglected wasteland where the club music still flows and the neon stays aglow — not unlike most major cities last year. The song’s midnight glow reanimates the rubble of this unknown ghost town, casting shadowy visions of weekends long gone and weekends to come. To quote a painfully-overused twitter joke: Nature is healing. Dip into “Poolside” below.

