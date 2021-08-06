Out & About: Boston Music Awards bring ‘Summer Sounds’ to the Fenway

Editor’s Note: As venues slowly begin to reopen — and new performance spaces pop up over the summer — our new series Out & About highlights the free live music events and showcases that listeners can enjoy in safe, outdoor environments.

After a year indoors, the Boston Music Awards are ready to uncork some sun-kissed “summer sounds” in the Fenway. The BMAs’ new performance series — aptly titled Summer Sounds — will bring Boston talent to The Green at 401 Park every Friday through the end of September. The series is free and entirely outdoors, offering Bostonians an accessible and safe option for enjoying live music as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present new challenges for “real life” entertainment.

Najee Janey (pictured above), Megazoyd, and Jake Swamp and the Pine kick off the series tonight (August 6) from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by performances from Shallow Pools and Everway (August 13), Senseless Optimism (August 20), and Yavin (August 27).

Maeko, Coral Moons, Valleyheart, Pillbook, and Kaylee Federmann will also perform later in the series, although the schedule for September has not yet been announced.

Summer Sounds marks the joyful return of the BMAs’ free programming, which usually spans the summertime and fall, when “BMAs season” kicks off in mid-to-late September. RSVP for Summer Sounds here, and check out the flyers for August’s performances below.