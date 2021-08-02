MØ offers up an alt-pop love letter to her fans on ‘Kindness’

This summer has been a bit of a dud, but MØ is doing her best to heat liven up a bit. The Danish alt-pop vocalist, songwriter, and producer returned in May with some blog-house flair on “Live To Survive,” and this past Friday (July 30) dropped a slinky sweet new joint called “Kindness.” The breezy, percussive track is a shout out to Karen Marie Ørsted’s dedicated fan base.

“‘Kindness’ is a love letter to my fans,” says MØ. “I wrote it at a time when I was feeling, like a lot of people, disconnected from the physical world. Despite being isolated, there was this beautiful connection and support from my fans and from our little online community, which I was so thankful for. I wrote the first demo in Copenhagen on a beat by my friend Yangze. Ariel Rechtshaid then joined the process and, working online and across time zones, we made this song take shape.”

Feeling that kind of support network is vital in times like these, for sure. It seems like only yesterday, but MØ’s last full-length studio album was 2018’s Forever Neverland; between this new track and the previous one a few months back, it does seem like there is some nice momentum building over at MØ HQ. Additional music from the artist is said to be imminent, according to her publicist, so fire this love letter up and hang on for MØre.