Sleigh Bells feel like dynamite on explosive new single ‘Locust Laced’

Last month Sleigh Bells ended a run of silence by dropping a seismic blast of tour dates, for this year and next, around what they called an “unannounced album.” Consider the album unannounced no more. On Wednesday (July 28), the New York-born power duo of Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller detailed their sixth studio album release, Texis, out September 10 on Mom + Pop Music.

The LP is led by an explosive dose of cheerleader metal called “Locust Laced,” and the track’s video finds the pair going a little bit country. But the song itself is pure shout-along Sleigh Bells, and after the past 16 months or so, “Locust Laced” feels like the type of sonic exuberance we all need running through our veins after a stretch of personal dormancy.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” says Miller about Texis. “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

the aforementioned video was directed by Miller and Nina Ljeti of Kills Birds, who will be joining Sleigh Bells on tour. Get all the dates before after the jump.

