Band in the USA: Sleigh Bells unveil dates for ‘Unannounced Album Tour’

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

The past year was spent in relative silence. That’s soon about to change, as Sleigh Bells have unveiled a slew of dates for their “Unannounced Album Tour,” which essentially means two things: The New York duo is soon coming to town, and a new album will be fast on its way. There are few public details about the LP, the follow-up to 2017’s Jessica Rabbit and the following year’s Kid Kruschev EP, but the live show news is plentiful, as Sleigh Bells will embark on a tour split into two legs, on October 2021 and the other February 2022. Among the notable dates across both racks are shows in Phoenix (October 20 at Crescent Ballroom), Los Angeles (October 21 at Teragram Ballroom), Chicago (February 18 at Metro), Boston (February 24 at The Paradise Rock Club), and Brooklyn (February 25 at Brooklyn Steel). The general public on-sale goes live Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

