fbpx
In MusicNational News

CIVIC TV find illuminated companionship from above on ‘black moon’

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Phil Babcock
 

The moon is the ultimate ally in times of need. It shows up every night, it illuminates a way forward in a time of darkness, and our own relationship with it feels different than everyone else’s, a connection from land to sky that heightens our own sense of being. It can also protect us from ourselves. During the quarantine, the moon was a compass for CIVIC TV, the Toronto project from Lowell Sostomi that marks signing with Flemish Eye Records with today’s release (July 27) of a startling new track called “black moon”. A moody, claustrophobic alternative rock composition, “black moon” is the title track to CIVIC TV’s forthcoming self-produced debut album, out October 22.

“During the long lockdown in Toronto I spent a lot of summer nights wandering around alone in the empty streets,” says Sostomi. “Sometimes I would walk for hours and not see a single person, it really felt like I was the only living person in the city. I started feeling a strong paganistic connection to the moon… It was almost like a combination of awe and companionship. I would often revisit the work I had done in the studio that day in this creepy environment and if it accentuated my mood/surroundings then I knew I was onto something. The song ‘black moon’ probably encapsulates that feeling the most accurately, which is why I decided to make it the album title as well.”

“black moon”, its lower-case styling intentional, arrives with a visual that extends the mood crafted by CIVIC TV, applying its project name via the Toronto-based UHF television station in David Cronenberg’s 1983 science fiction body horror film Videodrome. The video was directed by Cam Hunter.

 

“Lowell sent me the song during a time when I was doing a lot of walking around Toronto alone at night,” Hunter says. “It was during Covid and everything felt super spooky and intense. Everywhere was abandoned and kind of apocalyptic. I would walk for like and hour and see no one. When I would see another person I would automatically feel weird and suspicious like, “What are you doing out here!?” I wanted to capture some of that suspicion and general anxiety with this video. I also thought it would be extra upsetting seeing another you out there and or being followed [or] chased by yourself. The idea of being unable to escape yourself and ultimately becoming your own undoing seemed to really fit with the whole mood I was in when I listened to the record, especially while walking alone at night.”

 
© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND