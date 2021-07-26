Mic’d Up: Smith waxes on in Worcester, Tosi’s homestand hits Newburyport

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (August 1).

Valerie Tosi: July 28 at Newburyport Brewing Co.

Homecoming shows are always a wonderful thing, but for the North Shore native, this one means something even better this time around. Bringing her Geriatric Millennial tour back home for a stretch ahead of her album recording in Indiana next month, Tosi’s unique viewpoint bridges the divide between old school and new school in a way that will have you cheering in solidarity and understanding just as much, if not more, as it will for a crushing stand-up set. Act quick, though — this show is almost sold out.

Wednesday, July 28 :: Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Rd. in Newburyport :: Tickets are $20

Shaun Connolly & Friends: July 30 at Worcester Beer Garden

There’s never a dull moment when comedy gets down in Wormtown, and this week, you can leave it to some of the best in the area to give you that “good good” to start the weekend. Featuring Monica Carroll, Dan Martin, Brieana Woodward, Trent Wells and some special surprise guests, hosts Shaun Connolly and Bryan O’Donnell continue the legacy of the legendary “Hot Dog!” days at George’s Coney Island by bringing an absolutely bananas lineup of comedians to the WooHaha!’s satellite digs. With a menagerie of beef and pork bi-product no longer representative of a night of comedy in Worcester with Connolly and his pals, this show is still sure to be all killer, no filler.

Friday, July 30 :: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $20

Seth Meyers: July 30 at The Wilbur Theatre

While not a stranger to stand-up by any means, seeing the late-night host and SNL alum in a different setting is rewarding in a new and refreshing way. Not only does he take advantage of expanding on bits he’d normally run through in a matter of seconds if they were performed on TV, but the Lobby Baby comedian wields an approach to the live stage and storytelling that adds even greater value to his longtime comedic versatility.

Friday, July 30 :: 7 p.m. (sold out) & 9:45 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $39 to $59

Shayne Smith: July 30 and 31 at Brickbox Theater

He may not come across as “hard” as his throat and face tattoos would suggest, but Shayne Smith’s comedy is as solid as you’ll find in the game today. Whether it be through colorful recollections of his past or outlandish, yet sensible observations of his present, Smith brings his Banned From Karate tour to Wormtown with comedy chops that are sure to sweep the leg with comedic precision and deliciously off-road execution — and missing out on the half sold-out weekend would be a real crane kick to your weekend plans.

Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 (sold out) :: Brickbox Theater, 20 Franklin St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $20