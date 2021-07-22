Band in the USA: Easy Life unveil 2022 ‘Life’s A Beach’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

No no, silly, that’s not the Beach Boys up there in the photo, that’s Easy Life. But the British alt-pop group are bringing some hazy summertime vibes out to North America next year, this week unveiling a 2022 tour behind May’s lively new album life’s a beach. The tour kicks off April 8 in Philadelphia and wraps May 3 in Los Angeles, hitting all the cool cities along the way across 16 shows. “We’re coming back stateside,” says Murray Matravers on Facebook. “Been hella excited to announce this one, it’s been too long!! Hitting a few places we’ve never been to before and can’t wait to play the album for you. We’ve played in North America a few times and always come back so inspired. Can’t believe we’re gonna be doing a proper tour with yallll.” After a few pre-sales this week, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (July 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Get all ticket and show info over at easylifemusic.com/live.

***